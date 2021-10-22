Raised By Wolves Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Sci-fi enthusiasts who chose to watch the long-awaited new "Dune" adaptation on HBO Max were treated to a special surprise before the film. A teaser for the show "Raised by Wolves" revealed that Season 2 would arrive earlier than expected.

"Raised by Wolves" fans already got the great news that the show had been renewed for Season 2 before the first season had even finished airing, but the show's high production standards made it unclear when the show would make it back on the air. As noted by Deadline, the otherworldly landscape of Keplar-22b, where humanity struggles to survive after Earth is destroyed by religious strife, was primarily filmed in the South African desert.

While "Raised by Wolves" hasn't shared any specific issues arising with the production due to COVID-19, attempting to shoot a film internationally during the global pandemic presents clear logistical challenges, leaving fans wondering when the show would return. However, the new teaser from HBO Max let viewers know that studio has been hard at work putting together Season 2, and its premiere date looks to be just around the corner.