David Arquette Opens Up About Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox On Scream

Speaking on "The Injustice of Our Youth" podcast (via Daily Mail), Arquette was clear that there was no awkwardness working alongside his ex-wife in the all-new chapter to the horror franchise that made him a star. "It was really great to work with Courtney and Neve again, there's so much history," Arquette explained. "We have a 16-year-old daughter because we met on the first one." However, the one thing that Arquette couldn't avoid on-set was the absence of horror icon Wes Craven, the director who started it all with the very first film.

Arquette explained that Craven, who passed away in 2015 at 71 years old, was sorely missed. Nevertheless, his presence on the "Scream" set was somehow felt, thanks in large part to the new directors — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who handled that iconic mask with great care. "Matt and Tyler, the new directors, are incredible artists and they were really inspired by Wes," Arquette explained. "We felt his energy on the set and we missed him a lot. So it was kind of sad that way."

You can see how the new blood handles this old killing game when "Scream" cuts back onto cinemas screens on January 14.