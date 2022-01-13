We Finally Know If Ridley Scott Will Retire From Filmmaking

Ridley Scott has been making movies for several decades now. He's made some of the biggest films of all time, and on top of all that, The Hollywood Reporter details how he has a successful vineyard in Provence. He clearly doesn't need any more money, and if he were to retire, he'd go out as one of the most legendary filmmakers of all time. However, don't expect him to hang up the cape any time soon.

The THR article detailed Scott's illustrious career, and when the topic of retirement comes up, Scott's quick to shoot it down. He brings up waking up at 5:30 a.m. ready to get going, stating, "It's nothing to do with it financially, because I do well enough. I don't need anything else. I've discovered you can only drink one bottle of red wine in the evening. If you drink two, you feel sick." Even Ridley Scott's son, Luke, doesn't see his father quitting any time soon. As he says, "What you have to understand is that what he does is not work. When he is shooting, that's his form of relaxation. That's the sustenance that keeps him moving forward."

It's safe to say we'll keep getting Ridley Scott movies for some time to come. And as long as he's able to, he'll continue cranking out one great work of art after the next.