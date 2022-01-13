Mariska Hargitay Once Got Seriously Hurt On The Set Of Law & Order

Tom Cruise is probably the first name that comes into people's heads when they think of actors doing their own stunts, and no matter how badly hurt, he keeps doing them. In "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," for one, he broke his foot performing a stunt, and while the doctors told him his recovery would take nine months, he was back on set in 9 weeks, even though his foot wasn't completely healed (via ET Online). Then there's Daniel Craig, who famously lost his two front teeth, the tip of a finger, and sprained his knee, among other injuries doing his own stunts as James Bond (via Esquire).

It's pretty common for actors to use stunt doubles when it comes to the more difficult jumps and action shots on television shows and films, because directors don't want to risk their star getting hurt, or the stunt may be dangerous. But there are many actors that have been known to still insist on doing most of their own stunts. Whether because of pride or a love of adrenaline, some actors continue, despite getting hurt. For others, getting hurt is a wake-up call to use a stunt double more often. For instance, after getting seriously injured doing her own stunts on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Mariska Hargitay decided that using a stunt double isn't such a bad thing.