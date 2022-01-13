Kevin Williamson Reveals A Bonkers Alternate Opening For Scream 4

As the official final girl of "Scream," Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is always the one to survive the events of the film. But originally, in "Scream 4," she was supposed to be the victim of the opening scene.

Of course, because the franchise is Sidney's story, Williamson's intention was not to actually kill her: The scene's big twist was going to be that after the battle between Sidney and a new version of Ghostface, she would survive the encounter. "It was a big, huge, 15-minute fight where she kept stabbing the killer, the killer kept stabbing her. I think she was stabbed five times, and she was crawling across the floor. And then she killed the killer, and the surprise was she didn't die," Williamson told Entertainment Weekly.

This differs from the beginning scene of the other movies, where the character always dies: this time, it was the Ghostface killer who perished. Williamson goes on to say that he didn't feel as though that worked for Sidney. Sidney would be returning to Woodsboro anyway and confront another killer there. Instead, he wanted to ensure that the meta film series "Stab" continued on ("Stab" is the movie series inside "Scream" that is based on Sidney's encounters with Ghostface).

"Scream" has always been self-referential: a franchise aware of all the slasher film tropes, which plays off of them in twisty-turney new ways. The final opening of "Scream 4" stayed true to what the series has always been about, and this will hopefully continue in the final installment.