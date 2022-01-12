Fans Of The Equalizer Movies Just Got The Best News
When it comes to range, few actors can compete with Denzel Washington. He recently spent time in the world of Shakespearian drama, where he played the eponymous Scottish lord in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth." That movie releases to Apple TV+ on Friday, January 2, and Washington stars alongside Frances McDormand, who plays Lady Macbeth. But it seems Washington has big plans for more action-heavy roles in 2022 and beyond.
One of Washington's fan-favorite franchises is "The Equalizer" series, which currently consists of two films. In the first, the veteran actor plays Robert McCall, a former U.S. Marine who finds himself drawn into a brutal fight against organized crime for the sake of a girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) who has been caught up in a disturbing predicament. The sequel, released in 2018, finds Robert once again a one-man army fighting to avenge those he holds dear.
Though series director Antoine Fuqua has advocated for making "The Equalizer 3," fans of the films have wondered for some time whether to hold out hope that the duology will become a proper trilogy. But thanks to a new interview with Denzel Washington, we now have an answer.
The Equalizer 3 is written, and Denzel Washington is already scheduled to star
In a new interview, where Denzel Washington discussed his upcoming turn as Lord Hamlet in "The Tragedy of Macbeth," he let slip a claim that not only does "The Equalizer 3" already have a script, but he has already committed to it. "They have written the third 'Equalizer,'" Washington said, "so I'm scheduled to do that."
Washington enjoys his ability to move between such different roles. "Macbeth," however director Joel Coen has chosen to adapt it, is famously difficult material for any actor, and the "American Gangster" star is ready to switch things up and get back to brawling. "I get to beat people up again," he joked. "The tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can't get any better, right?"
This does not equate to an official confirmation for "The Equalizer 3," since no studio has officially greenlit the project. But it's a solid bet that fans can expect it to come down the pike at some point in the future. For those in need of a Denzel fix while they wait, "receive what cheer you may" from seeing such a venerated actor in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" when it comes to Apple TV+ on Friday.