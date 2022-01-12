Fans Of The Equalizer Movies Just Got The Best News

When it comes to range, few actors can compete with Denzel Washington. He recently spent time in the world of Shakespearian drama, where he played the eponymous Scottish lord in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth." That movie releases to Apple TV+ on Friday, January 2, and Washington stars alongside Frances McDormand, who plays Lady Macbeth. But it seems Washington has big plans for more action-heavy roles in 2022 and beyond.

One of Washington's fan-favorite franchises is "The Equalizer" series, which currently consists of two films. In the first, the veteran actor plays Robert McCall, a former U.S. Marine who finds himself drawn into a brutal fight against organized crime for the sake of a girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) who has been caught up in a disturbing predicament. The sequel, released in 2018, finds Robert once again a one-man army fighting to avenge those he holds dear.

Though series director Antoine Fuqua has advocated for making "The Equalizer 3," fans of the films have wondered for some time whether to hold out hope that the duology will become a proper trilogy. But thanks to a new interview with Denzel Washington, we now have an answer.