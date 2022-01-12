The Lagina Brothers' Relationship With Dan On Curse Of Oak Island Explained

For seasoned viewers of History's "The Curse of Oak Island," the ongoing archeological exploits of Rick and Marty Lagina are the stuff of every armchair treasure hunter's wildest dreams. In digs spread across the sandy terrain of tiny Oak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia, the Laginas' attempt to solve the alluring mystery of the island and its fabled, long-buried riches has kept fans coming back to the series year after year for nine epic seasons.

A familiar face to "Curse of Oak Island" fans, Canadian treasure-hunting legend Dan Blankenship made multiple appearances on the show during several seasons of the series. As it turns out, Blankenship was bitten by the Oak Island bug after first reading about the island's supposedly hidden wealth in a 1995 article in Readers' Digest — the very same article that sparked the Lagina brothers' fascination with island's myth-shrouded past (via Monsters and Critics). Abandoning his contractor business in Florida, Blankenship set off on what would become an obsessive, 50-year quest, searching the island for what rumors claimed could be anything from pirate chests to gold hidden away by the Knights Templar (via History). All that being said, however, what was the Lagina brothers' relationship with Blankenship on the show and how did that dynamic affect their years-long effort to unravel "The Curse of Oak Island," exactly?