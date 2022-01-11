The Big Problem Fans Have With The Curse Of Oak Island's Intro

"The Curse of Oak Island" follows treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina as they attempt to uncover a legendary treasure that is rumored to be hidden somewhere on the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. Over nine seasons, the brothers have studied the island's history and attempted to uncover the alleged riches that have eluded so many others before them.

After eight years of being invested in a treasure that may (or may not) exist on an island that may (or may not) be as cursed as it's said to be, though, it's becoming clear that some fans are beginning to check out from the show. On the Oak Island franchise's subreddit, fans have expressed their frustrations with the reality series, and debated how much of their search is dramatized for TV. A recent thread further revealed their concerns with the show, this time taking aim at its title sequence.

The one-minute intro covers the artifacts the brothers and their team have found, and it warns of the legend that says one more person must die before they uncover the ultimate treasure. With that said, there's a key reason why fans have a problem with "The Curse of Oak Island" intro, and it comes down to the death curse aspect.