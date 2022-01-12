Why Fans Finally Got To See Sara And Grissom Kiss In The CSI: Vegas Finale

When "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" premiered back in 2000, it turned the focus to the forensic science behind solving crimes. Fans ate it up and it went on to air for 15 seasons and sparked a franchise with spin-offs, including "CSI: Miami," CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber."

Throughout the entire time that various incarnations of "CSI" have been on the air, fans have not only loved the gripping cases portrayed on the show, but also enjoyed following personal lives of their favorite characters. In particular, in the original series, fans were invested in the relationship between entomologist Gil Grissom (William Petersen) forensic scientist Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who fans often referred to as GSR, or Grissom Sara Romance (per CSI Fandom). The pair often shared brief moments of sneaky flirtations until finally it was revealed the two were in a relationship in Season 6. The couple would then have an on-again, off-again relationship between marriage proposals, breakups, and even divorce. However, in the "CSI" finale, "Immortality," the pair seemed to get a happy ending after all, as they — quite literally — sailed off into the sunset together.

However, "CSI" fans weren't ready to say goodbye to the series, or GSR. So, years later, along came "CSI: Vegas" in 2021. The sequel series sees the return of Sara and Grissom as they go back to Las Vegas to help investigate a conspiracy involving the crime lab. And in the recently released "Vegas" finale, fans were finally given the much-anticipated moment they've been waiting for.