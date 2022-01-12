The Deep Cut Easter Egg Even Big Fans Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 3

During the effort to track down the Majordomo and find out the Mayor's whereabouts, the speeder bike gang (led by current "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher) wreck anything caught in their path, including a gorgeous mural of the former crime boss Jabba the Hutt, whom Boba has recently replaced.

While the insertion of this artwork begs the question as to who among the local townsfolk is a Hutt sympathizer (and why, for that matter?), the interesting thing about this particular bit of wall-dressing is that it's a replica of beloved concept designer Ralph McQuarrie's original works. A huge influence in the creation of George Lucas' sci-fantasy world back in 1977, McQuarrie had a hand in sketching out some of the most iconic elements of the original trilogy, including Jabba's throne room in "Return of the Jedi." His work continued influencing the franchise as recently as 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," in fact.

Pause the scene quick enough near the end of this week's episode, and you'll be able to see how close the real thing ended up being — right before it's blown to pieces during the street chase, that is. It's a great little homage to go among many others that we've seen so far. We just hope the speeder gang don't damage any more such masterpieces in future episodes, going forward.