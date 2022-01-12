The Meryl Streep Scene In Don't Look Up That Makes Us Love Her Even More

Water is wet, fire is hot, and Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actors of our time. These are the facts as they've been presented, over and over, thanks to science and an incredible filmography consisting of 21 Oscar nominations (via IMDb) during Streep's time on the big screen. Needless to say, the three-time Academy Award winner knows how to handle a scene, and that includes dancing rings around the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill in Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up."

The latest comedy-drama from "Vice" and "The Big Short" director Adam McKay follows DiCaprio and Lawrence's pair of scientists who discover that a world-ending comet is heading for a collision course with the planet. Much as they try to warn the great powers of the country of the danger on its way, their struggle to prep the Earth is met with a whole host of issues, including Meryl Streep's carefree President of the United States. Streep nails the role perfectly as a president more concerned about her popularity than the population at threat. It is a standout performance, beginning with her first scene in the film, which shows a talent many didn't expect to see — including Adam McKay himself.