Who Are The Nikto Sand Riders In The Book Of Boba Fett?

So far, "The Book of Boba Fett" has done a great job at showing off all of the different species and factions that inhabit the bustling world of Tatooine. Despite taking place in a universe teeming with thousands of sapient species, the main "Star Wars" films have always predominantly featured humans, and for that reason, it's somewhat refreshing to see a take on the universe that lets the aliens — whether they be Hutts, Tuskens, Wookies, or Twi'lek — pull a bit more weight.

With so many characters, factions, and species, however, the show doesn't take a whole lot of time to explain who everyone is and where they are from. It merely gives viewers the bare essentials to understand the events of Boba Fett's story. A prime example of this can be seen with the Nikto Sand Riders, a gang faction under the influence of the Pyke Syndicate. While the Nikto are important, we have hardly seen them (as of the series' third episode), leading some to wonder just who the Nikto sand riders are.