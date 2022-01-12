The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 3 Scene That Has Star Wars Fans Cringing
While this week's episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" introduced some major developments in the story of the most iconic bounty hunter in "Star Wars," there was one particular moment that put the breaks on everything. Somewhere between pet Rancors, impressive cameos, and flashbacks to fallen friends, a standout scene drew attention for all the wrong reasons, and it involved Boba's latest hired heavies — the speeder bike gang.
Initially introduced to Fett as a problem for local water vendor Lortha Peel (Stephen Root) in Tatooine, Boba decides on working the young gang — that has invested in some bodily upgrades and flashy speeders — to his advantage. Hiring them as extra muscle, the band of bikers attends Boba's visit to see the mayor, only for it to end with the Majordomo fleeing the scene. Thankfully these new speed demons are at hand for Boba to go after his target, which ultimately led to what many fans deemed one of the worst sequences in the series to date.
The speeder chase in Boba Fett was a huge disappointment for fans
Following Chapter 3, viewers took to Reddit to discuss their disappointment in the shockingly slow chase scene in the episode's final act. Chuck006 labeled it "the slowest speeder chase I've ever seen." They weren't alone, as one fan was thankful to see they were on the same page. "Glad it wasn't just me," said uuid-already-exists. "They were going painfully slow. It was like watching a bunch of folks chasing each other in mobility scooters."
Fans also had some thoughts on the speeders' general design, feeling that it felt out of place in the galaxy far, far away. Fey_Fox said, "Both the scooters and the people riding them felt extremely 1980s to me. Like everything from their hair to their clothing." That being said, viewers were also quick to defend the choice look for Boba's new biker gang, with Videowulff saying that the design was "clearly nods to old Hot-Rods that teens built back in the 60s and 70s — cheap but easy to maintain cars that were made to look flashy."
While they may not entirely have found their edge this week, hopefully, there will be time for Boba's new protection to pick up speed when "The Book of Boba Fett" returns on Disney+ next week.