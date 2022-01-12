Fans Are Going Wild Over The Surprising Cameo In Chapter 3 Of The Book Of Boba Fett

Seen riding up to the palace with a baby Rancor at his side, "Machete" and "Con Air" character actor Danny Trejo wanders into the galaxy far, far away and is an absolute boss doing it. Named simply as 'Rancor Trainer' in the cast list, Trejo has a respectful exchange with Boba about how his new pet will be managed and what is needed to be the boss of this young-blooded monster. It's a great little scene that fans understandably latched onto.

@DapperTroy took to Twitter, saying, "Machete with a Rancor! I'm f—–g dead bro. Of course it's the episode Robert Rodriguez directs. That was hype!"

@RexSkywalker described the cameo as "Danny Trejo being a Rancor Keeper is everything actually."

@ThArkhamKnight got a bit emotional about the man known as Machete turning up at Boba's door, saying, "I'm crying I can't believe they got Danny Trejo in Star Wars."

Some, on the other hand, were in total disbelief with @JynxPrado admitting, "Ok Danny Trejo bringing in a god damn Rancor was not in my prediction list for the show."

We can only hope given Boba's request to ride a Rancor, Trejo will be sticking around a while longer, at least until "The Book of Boba Fett" returns next week on Disney+.