Investigations Point To Possible Causes Of Bob Saget's Death

The world was devastated this week when Bob Saget died at age 65 on January 9. He was found dead by law enforcement at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, where he was staying while on his comedy tour. The comedian was one of the most famous fictional dads in the 1980s and 1990s, thanks to his role as wholesome family man Danny Tanner in "Full House," a role he reprises in the series' Netflix reboot, "Fuller House." Saget was also a talented stand-up comedian, known for decidedly less family friendly jokes, as well as an activist, heavily involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF).

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's family shared in the statement to CNN. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world." The star's death was first revealed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, who also stated that detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use (via CNN). Investigations into the cause of death are currently underway, and law enforcement agents have some insight into what could have happened.