Cobra Kai Producers Reveal The Truth About Miguel's Huge Season 4 Decision
Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 4. Reader beware!
Since 2018, "Cobra Kai" has worked to flesh out the "Karate Kid" timeline over 30 years beyond the events of the original film. Viewers have seen what became of teenage rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as their respective martial arts factions, all while enjoying nods and references to the iconic 1984 feature. However, it has also brought a whole new generation of characters to the forefront, giving a crop of talented young actors a chance to thrive under a major property. Xolo Maridueña's Miguel Diaz has become arguably the most prominent of the bunch.
Introduced in Season 1, Miguel has the distinct honor of being Johnny's first pupil at the newly-reopened Cobra Kai dojo. Though he's keen to develop his martial arts skills, he can't help but get entangled in high school drama, specifically with the likes of Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). Not to mention, he's found himself in the middle of various personal conflicts between Johnny, Daniel, and the ruthless John Kreese (Martin Kove). To help find peace of mind and learn more about his own life, Miguel made a major life change at the end of Season 4 that left "Cobra Kai" fans shocked.
To shed some light on what we can expect from Miguel's "Cobra Kai" story going forward, a producer on the Netflix series has commented on the character's groundbreaking decision.
Miguel's quest to find his father has come at the right time
By the tail end of "Cobra Kai" Season 4, Miguel Diaz is in a confusing spot. Aside from nursing nagging injuries, specifically his back, Johnny has inadvertently strained their bond. In the episode "Party Time," Johnny mistakenly referred to Miguel as Robby — his own son — while intoxicated, leaving the martial arts prodigy with mixed emotions. As a result, he has decided to strike out on his own and hopefully find his biological father somewhere in the world, leaving viewers shocked by his serious life change.
"It's something that has always been sort of in our minds, that we would explore where Miguel came from and who his father was at some point," explained "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz to Comic Book, adding that Season 4 proved the perfect time to dive into this element of Miguel's character. "We had things that we wanted to do with other characters, and we felt like it would be a powerful move for him to make a decision," Hurwitz continues, noting that Miguel's dad has no idea he exists, so their potential meeting will be worth keeping an eye out for.
At the time of this writing, the filming of "Cobra Kai" Season 5 has already wrapped up, so hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to check out the next chapter of Miguel's story.