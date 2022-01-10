Cobra Kai Producers Reveal The Truth About Miguel's Huge Season 4 Decision

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 4. Reader beware!

Since 2018, "Cobra Kai" has worked to flesh out the "Karate Kid" timeline over 30 years beyond the events of the original film. Viewers have seen what became of teenage rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as their respective martial arts factions, all while enjoying nods and references to the iconic 1984 feature. However, it has also brought a whole new generation of characters to the forefront, giving a crop of talented young actors a chance to thrive under a major property. Xolo Maridueña's Miguel Diaz has become arguably the most prominent of the bunch.

Introduced in Season 1, Miguel has the distinct honor of being Johnny's first pupil at the newly-reopened Cobra Kai dojo. Though he's keen to develop his martial arts skills, he can't help but get entangled in high school drama, specifically with the likes of Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). Not to mention, he's found himself in the middle of various personal conflicts between Johnny, Daniel, and the ruthless John Kreese (Martin Kove). To help find peace of mind and learn more about his own life, Miguel made a major life change at the end of Season 4 that left "Cobra Kai" fans shocked.

To shed some light on what we can expect from Miguel's "Cobra Kai" story going forward, a producer on the Netflix series has commented on the character's groundbreaking decision.