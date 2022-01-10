Grey's Anatomy Bosses Finally Confirm The Show's Future
When ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" premiered in 2005, nobody could have predicted the record-breaking run it would go on to make (via Deadline). The series began as a look into the lives of five medical interns as they navigated their way to becoming world-class surgeons at the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital (known originally as Seattle Grace).
Over the years, "Grey's Anatomy" has become a fan-favorite series and a flagship title for ABC. The original cast members of the show, including Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, and Patrick Dempsey, have all gained massive recognition for their work in it too. In 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter), Pompeo also became the highest-earning actress on American dramatic television with a salary that guaranteed her more than $20 million per year for her work both as an actor and producer on the show.
The series itself became the longest-running scripted primetime medical drama (via People) on American television in 2019. It is currently in the middle of its 18th season, and in recent months, questions about the show's future have resurfaced as Ellen Pompeo's one-year contract has neared its end (via Deadline). Now, finally, "Grey's Anatomy" fans know whether or not the show will return for another season.
Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 19
"Grey's Anatomy" will continue its unparalleled run on ABC with Ellen Pompeo returning as Meredith Grey for the show's record-breaking 19th season. According to Deadline, in conjunction with the series' renewal, Pompeo will also receive a credit bump up from "co-executive producer" to "executive producer." The other two original "Grey's Anatomy" cast members who are still on the show, Chandra Wilson (Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Webber), are also set to return for Season 19. Krista Vernoff, who took over as showrunner for creator Shonda Rhimes in Season 14, will continue to run the medical drama next season.
"'Grey's Anatomy' has a global impact that can't be overstated. 'Grey's' touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters," Vernoff said in a statement about the show's renewal. "I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact."
While it is not known whether or not "Grey's Anatomy" Season 19 will be the series' last, more information will no doubt be revealed when work on it begins. For now, the more important question is if Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is still alive after the most recent episode of "Grey's Anatomy" left him alone in a car that was falling off a cliff. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait to find out the answer to that particular mystery.
"Grey's Anatomy" returns with new episodes on February 24.