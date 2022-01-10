Grey's Anatomy Bosses Finally Confirm The Show's Future

When ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" premiered in 2005, nobody could have predicted the record-breaking run it would go on to make (via Deadline). The series began as a look into the lives of five medical interns as they navigated their way to becoming world-class surgeons at the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital (known originally as Seattle Grace).

Over the years, "Grey's Anatomy" has become a fan-favorite series and a flagship title for ABC. The original cast members of the show, including Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, and Patrick Dempsey, have all gained massive recognition for their work in it too. In 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter), Pompeo also became the highest-earning actress on American dramatic television with a salary that guaranteed her more than $20 million per year for her work both as an actor and producer on the show.

The series itself became the longest-running scripted primetime medical drama (via People) on American television in 2019. It is currently in the middle of its 18th season, and in recent months, questions about the show's future have resurfaced as Ellen Pompeo's one-year contract has neared its end (via Deadline). Now, finally, "Grey's Anatomy" fans know whether or not the show will return for another season.