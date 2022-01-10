Blue Bloods Fans Just Got Great News About Lyle Lovett's Future On The Series

Now in Season 12, "Blue Bloods" has taken audiences deep into the personal and professional lives of the Reagans, a tight-knit New York family with various members working for the NYPD. Spotlighting almost every member of the contemporary criminal justice system, including lawyers, detectives, and police commissioners, and the work they do, "Blue Bloods" has been a wild ride so far. It's a good thing almost every episode features a Sunday family dinner so viewers can wind down with the Reagans after a hard day at work. Starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray, Donnie Wahlberg, and Will Estes, this long-running CBS series has seen hate crimes, gang violence, police corruption, and murders — and that was just in this current season.

Another major shakeup in Season 12 has been the return of guest star Lyle Lovett, who reprised his role as steely Texas Ranger Waylon Gates in a recent episode. Although Lovett is primarily known as a famous singer and songwriter who has managed to win four Grammys over the years, he's also had a fairly steady streak of acting gigs. Per his IMDb profile, Lovett has appeared in several movies and television shows as himself. His past credits include "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," "Dharma and Greg," and "Brothers and Sisters," and he has also lent his skills as an actor and musician to the likes of "True Blood," "Deadwood," and "The Crying Game."

Lovett's return to "Blue Bloods" got fans all sorts of excited, and even better, the singer-slash-actor's return has allowed the team behind the show to deliver to audiences some interesting news regarding his future on the series.