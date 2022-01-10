New Bel-Air Trailer Crowns A Fresh Prince For A New Generation

Loyal subjects and fans of one of Will Smith's most iconic characters should pay attention. After the first teaser arrived in November debuting an all-new heir to the throne, Peacock has now given fans their best look yet at "Bel-Air," the upcoming dramatic take on the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," with a full trailer.

"Bel-Air" will retell the classic story of Will, a kid from West Philadelphia (born and raised), who is sent to live with his wealthy relatives, the Banks, in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Once there, he'll collide with a world he's never seen before to escape the one he left behind, inevitably causing friction within the Banks household along the way.

Looking to play things straight and dramatic instead of comedic like the classic sitcom that came before it, "Bel-Air" isn't without a few nods to the original. From the school blazer being worn inside out to a set of furry dice in the mirror in his ride to his new home, this fresher prince will have major shoes to fill. It's a job that may come with even more pressure, given the talent involved.