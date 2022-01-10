Why Captain Locke From Peacemaker Looks So Familiar

Having stolen the show in "The Suicide Squad" thanks to his standout tighty-whiteys and morally dubious exploits, Peacemaker (John Cena) is back in action courtesy of his own spin-off series on HBO Max. The eight-episode comic caper sees the titular antihero out to establish peace, and he doesn't care who he has to kill to achieve his noble goal. No one ever made an omelet without breaking a few eggs first, right?

The HBO series sees Cena's character share screen time with multiple unique personalities, including Vigilante and the clumsy John Economos. However, one exciting piece of casting is none other than Chris Heyerdahl, who plays Captain Locke in all eight installments.

Heyerdahl is a film and television veteran who has been working steadily since 1987. He's especially known for playing antagonistic characters in strange genre projects, making him a perfect fit for a James Gunn vehicle. But most viewers probably know him from a number of popular TV shows that have graced the small screen in the 21st century.