The Bob Saget Movie Inspired By His Sister's Tragic Death

In 1996, the movie "For Hope" premiered as a made-for-television film of which Bob Saget himself directed. "For Hope" follows a schoolteacher on her journey as she navigates her diagnosis with scleroderma. The woman has to rely on her family for support with her day-to-day life (via The Washington Post).

Saget directed the movie intending to raise awareness about the disease, and he didn't stop there. Saget had voiced his passion and drive for finding a cure as recently as May 2021, when he stated in a heartfelt Instagram post highlighting the Scleroderma Research Foundation, "I lost my sister to this disease in 1994, and it's one of my life's missions to help find a cure for this disease that took my sister's and so many others' lives. Research is the key."

The movie (starring Dana Delany) serves not only as a wonderfully told story and educational tool used to spread awareness, but also as Saget's own way of dealing with his grief and helping others who may be going through something similar in their own lives. In an interview with NIH Medline Plus Magazine, Saget reminded those who are dealing with scleroderma to stay optimistic, saying, "I speak with and meet a lot of people with the condition. My word to them is don't give up hope because we are making incredible progress."