Bob Saget's Career Left The Actor With A Massive Net Worth At His Death

Sadly, the world found out earlier today through an exclusive TMZ report that Bob Saget died at the age of 65. There were "no signs of foul play or drug use" according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, where his body was found in his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room. He was on a stand-up comedy tour at the time, and he had only completed the first two shows in the multi-city line-up. Given the timing of his death (in every sense of the word), Saget's death is, undoubtedly, a shock to his family, close friends, and longtime fans.

Saget led a very successful career during his time in Hollywood. Almost everyone you ask will tell you that he's best known for his fatherly role as Danny Tanner in the iconic '90s sitcom "Full House." He also had a prominently wholesome position as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," starting in 1989 and ending in 1997. In addition to these gigs, he was not just a famous and successful standup comedian, but a Grammy-nominated one, too. And all of that success helped him accumulate a vast amount of wealth during his tenure in the entertainment world.