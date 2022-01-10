Here's What Happened When Bob Saget Was On The Dating Game In 1979

Bob Saget was an actor and comedian who took on many roles and appearances throughout his career. However, he is probably most well-known for being the loving and supportive single father on the extremely popular sitcom "Full House." In his later years, he joined in on the popular trend of podcasting and started his podcast, "Bob Saget's Here for You," which quickly became very popular amongst listeners.

Like most people in Hollywood, Saget's career has gone in many different directions and has landed him with some surprising and little-known appearances, especially earlier on, before he had many credits to his name. For example, in 1979, when Saget was in his early 20s, he appeared as a contestant on the popular game show "The Dating Game." The show would have one beautiful bachelorette ask three bachelors a series of questions, until eventually, she would choose one of the three men above the others based solely on their answers, and the two would go on a date.