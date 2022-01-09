The Law & Order: SVU Character Everyone Forgets Bob Saget Played

Bob Saget is one of the many big names who appeared on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for just one episode. He played a character who was a far cry from the lovable Danny Tanner from "Full House." Saget starred in Season 8, Episode 9 ("Choreographed"), where he played Glenn Cheales — an obsessive husband who plants a tracking chip in his unknowing wife, Naomi Cheales (Catherine Bell). Glenn suspects Naomi is cheating on him, so he tracks her every move, and he turns out to be correct.

Naomi has an affair with her friend Wesley Masoner (Chris Sarandon), but it's his model wife, Danielle Masoner (Kristine Szabo), who ends up dead. While Wesley is the NYPD's prime suspect due to his affair and the suspicious death of his wife, it's revealed in the episode's third act that Glenn is actually the murderer. Glenn had tried to frame Wesley, but Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) figured out his game.

The drama doesn't stop at Glenn's arrest, however. It turns out the chip he planted in his wife was done with an unsterilized needle, and she's gone septic. Naomi also has a liver condition, and Glenn's meddling with her body gives her a death sentence. Her liver ends up failing, and she only has 48 hours to live unless a last-minute donor can be found. Glenn is a match, but he's not eligible to donate since he's under arrest. Olivia and Elliot are able to pull some strings and work some magic so Glenn can donate a lobe of his liver to save his dying wife. The last we see of Glenn is after the surgery, as his gurney rolls past his wife who can barely stand to look at him.