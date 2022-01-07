New The Batman Funko Pops Confirm Our Suspicions About The Batsuit

As is common practice in just about any eagerly-anticipated blockbuster in recent years, fans can get a lot of information not only by inspecting every frame of a trailer, but looking at the toy shelves to see what's in store. One inevitable box-office smash that has drawn an abundance of attention is Robert Pattinson's upcoming take on The Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

After some ridiculously cool trailers were released, we were left slack-jawed and desperate for more glimpses of Gotham's great protector. While there hasn't been much in terms of footage recently, Entertainment Weekly has revealed an all-new series of Funko Pop dolls of the Bat, the Cat, and the mysterious Riddler. Naturally nailing that adorable Funko aesthetic we're all familiar with, one particular model reveals what was predicted following the DC Fandome trailer and Bruce Wayne's specially developed evening wear. More specifically, that he may dress like a bat, but he'll be flying like a squirrel.