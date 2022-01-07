Sidney Poitier's Career Left The Actor With A Massive Net Worth At His Death

Audiences are reeling after the news that legendary Hollywood star Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94. Poitier was the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Oscars in 1964, for his performance as Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." The film follows Smith as he builds a chapel in the Arizona desert for a group of German, Hungarian, and Austrian nuns. He's also best known for his roles in "A Patch of Blue" and "In the Heat of the Night" — the latter is the classic mystery drama where Poitier says his most iconic line: "They call me Mister Tibbs."

Many of his films addressed racism and segregation head on, and he's considered a trailblazer of the time. "Fear the Walking Dead," "Candyman," and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo honored the Bahamian-American actor on Twitter, writing, "I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant."

Sidney Poitier's career also led him to the director's chair, where he directed a number of comedies like "Stir Crazy," "Hanky Panky," and "Ghost Dad" — before he returned to acting in 1988 with "Shoot to Kill" and "Little Nikita" (via IMDb). All this is to say that Poitier has left an incredible legacy behind him. But his impressive career also left the actor with a massive net worth at his death.