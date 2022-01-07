The Disney Movie That Reminds Tony Hale Of Poupelle Of Chimney Town - Exclusive

At this point, there are certain animation houses that are easily the most influential. Between Looney Tunes and the DC Comics cartoons, Warner Bros. has held court for many decades as one of the most important studios of all time. More recently, studios like Dreamworks and Illumination have also pulled focus with franchises like "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Despicable Me" respectively.

The biggest animation house in the world remains Walt Disney Studios. From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to "Encanto," Disney has handily crafted the most beloved animated films for nearly a century. When a new animated film from a different studio comes out, it's only natural to see comparisons with Disney properties.

The latest film from Japanese animation house Studio 4°C, "Poupelle of Chimney Town," weaves the story of a young boy and his best friend Poupelle (a man made of trash) as they try to pull their town out of darkness. Looper sat down with the film's star, Tony Hale, who had a very specific Disney movie he thinks is similar to "Poupelle of Chimney Town."