Tony Hale Talks Poupelle Of Chimney Town, His Favorite Kid's Movie, And Actors He Looks Like - Exclusive Interview

Tony, you're playing a man made of garbage, who most people hate, at least at first. What drew you to this particular role?

I don't know if you've had a chance to see the animation, but it is just so stunning. And it's based on this very popular Japanese children's book of the same name. And it's just a really, really sweet, powerful, beautiful story. Most children's books have that kind of simple truth attached to them. And I just saw the animation, I was like, good night. This is beautiful, beautiful.

It's stunning, I agree. But I think there's something really hopeful too, which I think is also very true of a lot of children's stories. And it made me think about the time that we're living in and how we're all trying to sort of reach and get through this moment. Is there a particular role that sort of stands out to you that you're like, helped you reach beyond where you started to find success?



I would do commercials for many, many years in New York and I was just kind of labeled a commercial actor. And my type was the quirky guy, not all there. I was saying once on [The Late Show with Stephen] Colbert ... somebody described me as a not so good looking David Schwimmer. And I said, "What if somebody doesn't think David Schwimmer's good looking? Then I'm screwed." I was always seen as a commercial actor and I always wanted to do comedy and sitcom. And so I would say Arrested Development was kind of that kind of breaking through that I was really super grateful for.

Your character Poupelle, did you find yourself connecting with him even though he is a man made of literal garbage?



Well, it actually hit me this morning that I played Forky [in "Toy Story 4"], who loved trash, and then there's this character who's made of trash. So I don't know what that's saying about my inner self, but he was just ... Wasn't understood at first, and just had a real tender, hopeful heart to him. I think we can all resonate with just kind of feeling misunderstood, and somebody, this little boy, finally seeing Poupelle and who he was and that trust. And then it just really takes that one person to kind of continue on.