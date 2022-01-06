Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 6 Just Pulled Off One Of The Most Amazing Feats In Franchise History

"Star Trek: Prodigy" returned in a big way on Thursday, January 6, with a new groundbreaking episode that is sure to have die-hard Trekkies raving.

The episode, which is titled "Kobayashi," marks the animated series' return to Paramount+ after a nearly two-month hiatus. We find our young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar — or more specifically, its captain, Dal R'El (voiced by Brett Gray) — embarking on an advanced command training simulation dubbed "Kobayashi Maru." Rather than ask the others for help, Dal chooses to conduct the simulation alone and tells the computer to instead make up a crew with "some of the best you got." This results in the creations of classic characters from years past, including Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Scotty (James Doohan), Odo (René Auberjonois), and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), all as simulated crew members. But that's not the crazy part. There's actually a much more incredible feat that the episode manages to pull off.

"There's a story there that works whether or not you understand any of the Star Trek references at all," explained episode writer Aaron J. Waltke in a recent interview with Polygon. "But the fun was, if we're gonna go there, why not pack as much stuff for the super-fans as we can?"