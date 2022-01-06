The Battlestar Galactica Reboot Is Even Bigger Than We Imagined

Simon Kinberg, who is penning the script for the upcoming "Battlestar Galactica" movie, gave a few updates on the project during a recent interview with Collider. "We are in the process of going out to directors and the hope is to attach a director and start prepping the movie this year," Kinberg teased, before going on to describe the scope of the film as "humongous."

However, the movie is not the only project on the horizon. When asked about the Peacock series, Kinberg gave a few details that should have fans of the franchise excited. "In terms of the situation with ... the show, I can't say too much about it other than there is synergy between the two enterprises and constant communication between us," Kinberg said. He then used the two magic words everyone in Hollywood loves to hear: "there will be, for lack of a better phrase, and it's an overused phrase, a shared universe."

This prospect could open massive doors for future spin-offs and movies, and will no doubt have fans keeping a close eye on both upcoming projects.