Tom Holland's Role In Uncharted Came From A Failed Pitch To Join This Classic Franchise

While speaking with Game Radar's Total Film, Tom Holland shared that he approached Sony with the hopes of playing a young James Bond, a desire that he's made known before. However, the actor's pitch never developed past the idea stage. "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense," Holland told Total Film. "It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

Still, his idea seems to have gotten Sony thinking about another potential story idea, and it led to Holland's role in "Uncharted," the upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game franchise. In the adaptation, Holland plays Nathan Drake, a charismatic treasure hunter who adventures with his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Walhberg). Holland will be playing a younger version of Drake than fans saw in the game series (outside of some flashbacks to Drake's teenage years that pop up throughout the franchise), and that concept seems to have been born out of Holland's young Bond pitch. "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," Holland explained.

When one door closes, another opens, and with an undoubtedly long career ahead of him, maybe suiting up as 007 is still in Holland's future.