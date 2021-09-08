The New Trailer For Don't Look Up Will Have You In Stitches

Filmmaker Adam McKay has been working as a director since 2004, back when he helmed the comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." He then went on to direct a slew of other films, but it's his most recent two films — 2015's "The Big Short" and 2018's "Vice" — that garnered the most attention for him as a writer and director. McKay received a ton of award nominations for both films, including Oscar nods for both directing and writing, even winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Big Short."

Word about McKay's latest film, "Don't Look Up," began circulating in February of 2020 when it was announced that it would be distributed by Netflix and that Jennifer Lawrence had signed on to star (via Deadline). A few months later, Leonardo DiCaprio joined as Lawrence's co-lead, with both of them set to portray astronomers at the center of a crisis involving an approaching comet about to destroy the Earth. Along with DiCaprio, a long list of notable names joined the project in supporting roles, including Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Meryl Streep.

As reported by Collider in early August 2021, a clip from the trailer was leaked on Twitter, giving fans an early look into the film (despite not so great video quality). But, now the trailer has finally been released — and moviegoers can get an actually good look at "Don't Look Up."