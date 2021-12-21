The Matrix Resurrections Reviews: Some Critics Take The Red Pill, Others The Blue

Though often considered an action franchise, it's the romance present in "The Matrix Resurrections" that really makes the film worthwhile.

Keith Uhlich of Slant praises the film's emotional beats, remarking, "Love is the crux of the film's story, whose emotional undercurrents are so intoxicating that it more than makes up for the relative inelegance of the action scenes." He elaborates on the chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, which is just as electric as it is in the previous films, saying, "Their faces weathered, the hair at their temples sexily gone gray, their rapport so endearingly natural that there's never a moment where you doubt their starry-eyed fondness for each other."

Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent agrees, remarking, "Reeves and Moss's chemistry is as scorching-hot as it has always been – when they talk, the actors perfectly modulate their slightly too long-held glances and micro-smiles, so that these supposed strangers still act as if they've known each other since the dawn of time."

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell further commends the romantic beats of the film, saying, "It's an unashamedly romantic movie as [Neo and Trinity's] connection provides the key to the majority of the plot.

Compared to the relatively sexless blockbusters we're used to, it's refreshing to see their romance front and centre." Mae Abdulbaki at Screen Rant summarizes it nicely, calling the movie "one of the best sci-fi romances in quite some time."