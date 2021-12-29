The Surprising Impact Cynthia Nixon Had On The Sex And The City Reboot

The HBO series "Sex and the City" ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and 17 years later, the show returned for a limited series revival. Developed by Michael Patrick King, the new series, titled "And Just Like That ..." catches up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), now in their fifties, as they navigate new challenges involving love, families, and career. Notably, the fourth star of "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, opted not to return. Instead, the cast of the series grew larger, adding cast members Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramirez, and Sarita Choudhury.

"And Just Like That..." is certainly different from its predecessor. The Daily Beast, for one, declared it "nothing like 'Sex and the City'— in the best way." There are, of course, new characters to learn about — and one character to miss — as well as new themes to be tackled, such as grief, going back to school to change careers, and making new friends as an older adult.

As it turns out, some of these changes are due in part to Nixon herself, who insisted on them before signing on for the revival. So what was Nixon's impact exactly?