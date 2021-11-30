And Just Like That... Sex And The City Spin-Off Drops A Revealing Trailer
The "Sex and the City" sequel series is nearly here. "And Just Like That ..." is slated to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9. The original series, created by Darren Star, ran from 1998 to 2004, showcasing the love lives of three women living in New York City — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).
In the upcoming reboot, fans of the show get to reunite with the beloved women of "Sex and the City" — minus Cattrall, who decided not to return for the reboot — 11 years after the finale of the beloved series. With a slew of new characters — including several characters of color, in response to one of the original show's biggest flaws — "And Just Like That ..." sets out to explore more trials and tribulations of love in the Big Apple.
Luckily for eager fans, HBO Max has just dropped a new trailer for "And Just Like That ..." — and it is jam-packed with details about the upcoming season.
The trailer showcases familiar and new characters
The new trailer opens with Carrie speaking on a podcast, declaring, "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible." After a few shots of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte hanging out and talking — a familiar image, despite their usual fourth friend missing — we get a glimpse into the set of new characters.
The first we see is Lisa Todd Wexley, who is played by Nicole Ari Parker, as Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) arrive at her home for an event. Then, we see Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, as she complains to Carrie about the struggles of dating apps. Next, we see Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez — notably, the show's first nonbinary character — as they host Carrie on their podcast. And finally, rounding out the new main cast, we see Miranda talking to Nya Wallace, played by Karen Pittman, about trying to "have it all."
We also get to see Carrie come home to Mr. Big (Chris Noth), whom she appears to still be very much happily married to despite a script leak in July that revealed some problems on the horizon for the couple in the reboot. Other clips include a glimpse at late actor Willie Garson's return as Stanford Blatch, Miranda looking happy with her longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg), and Carrie still very much admiring her collection of designer shoes.
The trailer ends with Carrie narrating, "After all the years, and all the changes, you're still you."