And Just Like That... Sex And The City Spin-Off Drops A Revealing Trailer

The new trailer opens with Carrie speaking on a podcast, declaring, "The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible." After a few shots of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte hanging out and talking — a familiar image, despite their usual fourth friend missing — we get a glimpse into the set of new characters.

The first we see is Lisa Todd Wexley, who is played by Nicole Ari Parker, as Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) arrive at her home for an event. Then, we see Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, as she complains to Carrie about the struggles of dating apps. Next, we see Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez — notably, the show's first nonbinary character — as they host Carrie on their podcast. And finally, rounding out the new main cast, we see Miranda talking to Nya Wallace, played by Karen Pittman, about trying to "have it all."

We also get to see Carrie come home to Mr. Big (Chris Noth), whom she appears to still be very much happily married to despite a script leak in July that revealed some problems on the horizon for the couple in the reboot. Other clips include a glimpse at late actor Willie Garson's return as Stanford Blatch, Miranda looking happy with her longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg), and Carrie still very much admiring her collection of designer shoes.

The trailer ends with Carrie narrating, "After all the years, and all the changes, you're still you."