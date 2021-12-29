This Attack Of The Clones Scene Got A Serious Makeover For The Book Of Boba Fett

The Jon Favreau-created series "The Book of Boba Fett" has finally landed on Disney+, and with it comes new batches of adventures for the galaxy's most famous bounty hunter. But like any good "Star Wars" story, you can't talk about the future without delving into the past, and that's exactly what "Book of Boba Fett" does best.

In Chapter 1, "Stranger in a Strange Land," there are a number of scenes that feature flashbacks from Fett's previous run-ins and experiences over the years. When moviegoers last saw the character on the big screen, it was in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," which features Boba Fett (Daniel Logan) as a child and Temuera Morrison as his father, Jango Fett. Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu winds up killing Jango in front of Boba, leaving the boy to grow up alone. As we then see in the original trilogy, Boba does pretty darn good for himself and works his way up to become one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy. Fast-forward to "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and you have Morrison's latest iteration of the character, who is now in control of Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire.

While there are several flashbacks in Chapter 1 involving Boba's past, the one that seems to resonate the most with fans features the older bounty hunter remembering the events right after Jango Fett's death, as shown in a memorable scene from "Attack of the Clones." And here's what's so interesting about it: The production team actually used new and never-before-seen footage for the flashback, rather than what was used in Episode II.