This Attack Of The Clones Scene Got A Serious Makeover For The Book Of Boba Fett
The Jon Favreau-created series "The Book of Boba Fett" has finally landed on Disney+, and with it comes new batches of adventures for the galaxy's most famous bounty hunter. But like any good "Star Wars" story, you can't talk about the future without delving into the past, and that's exactly what "Book of Boba Fett" does best.
In Chapter 1, "Stranger in a Strange Land," there are a number of scenes that feature flashbacks from Fett's previous run-ins and experiences over the years. When moviegoers last saw the character on the big screen, it was in "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," which features Boba Fett (Daniel Logan) as a child and Temuera Morrison as his father, Jango Fett. Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu winds up killing Jango in front of Boba, leaving the boy to grow up alone. As we then see in the original trilogy, Boba does pretty darn good for himself and works his way up to become one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy. Fast-forward to "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and you have Morrison's latest iteration of the character, who is now in control of Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire.
While there are several flashbacks in Chapter 1 involving Boba's past, the one that seems to resonate the most with fans features the older bounty hunter remembering the events right after Jango Fett's death, as shown in a memorable scene from "Attack of the Clones." And here's what's so interesting about it: The production team actually used new and never-before-seen footage for the flashback, rather than what was used in Episode II.
The Young Boba flashback features unused crane shots and a new actor
As pointed out by /Film and numerous Twitter users — including "Star Wars" actor Daniel Logan — the "Attack of the Clones" flashback that Boba Fett experiences in Chapter 1 of "The Book of Boba Fett" is actually comprised of unused and new footage featuring a completely different child actor named Finnegan Garay, who is identified in the credits.
"Boba's flashback in #BookofBobaFett to 'Attack of the Clones' is new footage and not from the final cut of #AotC," tweeted @StarWarsVisComp. "It appears to be an unused crane shot from the original photography of [Daniel Logan], with an insert shot of Jango's helmet of undermined origin." Logan confirmed on Twitter that the over-the-shoulder shot of young Boba holding Jango's helmet is the added scene. "The over the shoulder shot is new," he said.
The combination of the shots ultimately left fans floored. "Well, I wasn't emotionally prepared to see young Boba holding Jango's helmet in the [first] minute," said Twitter user @WrenSpecialty. "I shed a tear," said Twitter user @Lvckylvx. "Hope we get more unused prequel footage," added @ChoppersGhost.