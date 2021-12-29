Cobra Kai's Vanessa Rubio Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Carmen And Johnny's Love Story
Though Netflix's karate dramedy "Cobra Kai" is a sequel to the original series of "Karate Kid" movies, the show diverges from its source material in one major way — Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), bully to franchise lead Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the first film, is no longer a villain but a sympathetic protagonist at the story's core.
Rather than the conflict between Daniel and Johnny that fuels much of the drama in "Cobra Kai" being good versus evil, then, it's instead a clash between two well-intentioned men who oftentimes step on their own toes as much as each other's. Even more overtly evil characters like original Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) or his number one student Tory Nichols (Peyton List) are painted in shades of grey rather than as outright baddies.
One major driving force behind Johnny's transformation over the course of the three seasons of "Cobra Kai" released thus far is his relationship to Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), the mother of his top student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in the lead-up to "Cobra Kai" Season 4, Rubio shared her appreciation of Carmen's unique role in the show's ongoing story, and why she thinks her character's relationship with Johnny is particularly relatable.
Vanessa Rubio described Carmen and Johnny's relationship as a "second chance love story"
Vanessa Rubio spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming "Cobra Kai" Season 4 in light of becoming a series regular for the first time since her character debuted in Season 1. She began by praising the way the series portrays Carmen's family, which also includes her son Miguel and mother Rosa (Rose Bianco). "It is nice to be part of a family unit that feels like it could exist on its own, separate from 'Cobra Kai'; a Latino family, not particularly entrenched stereotypical Latino story types," she said. "It is just a joy to bring that character to life."
Then, she broached the subject of Carmen's romance with Johnny. "We will see where it goes," she said. "But I think their relationship shows that Carmen's presence in the show is distinct. She is the candle flame we are all hoping Johnny will follow and better himself when he gets there. A second chance love story is relatable to a lot of people."
By Rubio's estimation, then, she expects certain viewers will find the fact that both Carmen and Johnny are dating someone other than the person with whom they have a child, hence "second chance love story," to be a relatable experience. Fans can find out just how the romance between these two characters develops when "Cobra Kai" Season 4 premiers on Netflix on December 31.