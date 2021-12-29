Cobra Kai's Vanessa Rubio Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Carmen And Johnny's Love Story

Though Netflix's karate dramedy "Cobra Kai" is a sequel to the original series of "Karate Kid" movies, the show diverges from its source material in one major way — Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), bully to franchise lead Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the first film, is no longer a villain but a sympathetic protagonist at the story's core.

Rather than the conflict between Daniel and Johnny that fuels much of the drama in "Cobra Kai" being good versus evil, then, it's instead a clash between two well-intentioned men who oftentimes step on their own toes as much as each other's. Even more overtly evil characters like original Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) or his number one student Tory Nichols (Peyton List) are painted in shades of grey rather than as outright baddies.

One major driving force behind Johnny's transformation over the course of the three seasons of "Cobra Kai" released thus far is his relationship to Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), the mother of his top student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in the lead-up to "Cobra Kai" Season 4, Rubio shared her appreciation of Carmen's unique role in the show's ongoing story, and why she thinks her character's relationship with Johnny is particularly relatable.