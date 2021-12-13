Thomas Ian Griffith Confirms What We Expected All Along About Terry Silver In Cobra Kai Season 4

Fueled by the enormous popularity of its first three chapters, "Cobra Kai" is about to strike again, with Season 4 premiering on Netflix on December 31. The series — which picked up nearly 35 years after the events of the first "Karate Kid" film — largely concentrates on the continuing rivalry of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as the looming presence of the villainous sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the late Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita, seen in flashbacks). However, as the narrative unfolds, other pivotal characters from the original "Karate Kid" movie trilogy turn up, all while stories of Daniel and Johnny's new karate students develop.

As such, Season 3 of "Cobra Kai" marked the return of Elisabeth Shue, who played Ali Mills in the 1984 original; as well as Tamlyn Tomita, who played Daniel's love interest, Kumiko, in "The Karate Kid: Part II." The end of Season 3 also teased the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Kreese's fellow Vietnam War veteran who emerges as the villain of "The Karate Kid: Part III."

Much like the story of "The Karate Kid: Part III," "Cobra Kai" Season 4 concentrates on the events leading up to the All Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel and Johnny — despite a shaky alliance — aim to defeat Kreese's Cobra Kai dojo. And like the third "Karate Kid," Kreese is relying on his old friend, Terry, to achieve dominance — but Griffith is promising a different look at the character he established.