The Witcher's Paul Bullion Reveals Which 80s Adventure Classic Inspired Him To Be An Actor - Exclusive

While his impressive resume includes guest turns on such notable series as "Peaky Blinders" and "The Bastard Executioner," as well as a supporting role in "Dracula Untold," there's no question that actor Paul Bullion has taken his career to a whole new level with "The Witcher." Joining the cast for the second season of the Netflix streaming smash, Bullion stars as Lambert, a Witcher who reunites with his childhood friend and fellow monster hunter, the Witcher Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), when Geralt returns to his ancestral home of Kaer Morhen. There, Geralt seeks to keep the magical Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) of Cintra safe from the evils of The Continent, but it's not going to be easy.

Lambert, as it turns out, has his work cut out for him with Ciri's arrival, because the young woman is adamant about being trained as a Witcher — and even shows a willingness to undergo a painful transformation process to become to make it complete. On top of that, Lambert, along with Geralt and their brothers-in-arms, go full-on Witcher in the season finale when they are forced to battle an unsuspecting evil force at Kaer Morhen face-to-face.

Without question, "The Witcher" is Bullion's most high-profile role to date, where he gets to act in a fantasy world he's been dreaming about since he was a child. In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actor said his career is all thanks to a 1980s adventure movie classic he saw over and over again growing up in England.