The Witcher's Paul Bullion Talks Lambert, Henry Cavill, Fan Expectations, And Musicals - Exclusive Interview

I'm continually amazed at what Henry Cavill does as a performer. I mean, everything he touches, from his "Mission Impossible" film, "Enola Holmes," and of course, "The Witcher," which just brings him to a whole new level. It shows that his Superman wasn't a fluke. So, no matter how much prep work you did for Lambert, did you find just being on set with him, being in his presence, do you think that it upped your game without you even knowing it?

Yeah. I mean, obviously, you notice that, "Oh, there's Superman." Like, he is Superman. What he's brilliant at doing is very quickly getting rid of any preconceptions of why is in the position he is in. He's in the position he's in because he works really hard more than anything. He's an absolute grafter. He works so hard. When he got documented that when he got injured on set, he was doing rehab at half past 4 in the morning before coming to set. He works really hard. That spreads, you know. I pride myself in working hard. I do Ironman triathlons, and I put my body through silly things. But knowing that I was going to be on set, stood next to somebody like Henry, who has played all the parts that you've listed, and he really looks after himself, I had to go right in order to look average. I had to work harder than I've ever worked in my life.

So, I went and got into the shape of my life before we even filmed. I mean, during the lockdown, all I could do was work out. So, I made sure that while I was playing a monster hunter, it's the detail that Henry goes into. He goes into the detail of, "Okay, well, what are these witches been through? We've been through the Trial of the Grasses. We've gone through mutations; we've done all these horrific trials," like everything that Lambert puts Ciri through, he's been through, and the battles he's seen in his life. So, yeah, it just does raise everyone's game. Just to see somebody that's obviously worked to the level and to the quantity of work that he's done in the years he's been active, but to still, for him to just still be so hungry to tell a good story, that's also very inspiring because reason why he keeps working is because he loves it as much as the day he started it.

That energy is very similar to mine. First and foremost, I became an actor because I really enjoy it, and I like telling stories. Now, I'm just happy to be telling story in a massive show on Netflix. But when I started my career, I was touring around in a Monty Python show, and I did a musical above a pub because I just love telling stories. Now, I'm just doing it on a bigger scale, and the same goes for the rest of the cast. Henry leads by example, but everybody in that cast, they're just they're collaborators. They love to bounce off each other. And that energy's amazing to be around.