The Real Reason Why The MCU Avoided These Classic Spider-Man Villains Before No Way Home

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

It should come as no surprise that Spider-Man — one of the most consistently popular heroes in the Marvel Comics catalog — has become one of the most beloved members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster. Since arriving via 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Tom Holland's Peter Parker has seen and done some remarkable things, leading many MCU fans to sit firmly in his corner throughout his struggles. With that said, when a host of legendary yet dangerous villains appeared to take him down in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," one couldn't help but get excited.

As a byproduct of a botched spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a host of bad guys from previous "Spider-Man" film franchises converged on the MCU. This meant that poor Peter Parker had to contend with Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) largely on his own for much of the film. While it was certainly great to see these actors back in their respective roles, their returns inadvertently presented a major question: do they all have variants that live in the MCU already? And if so, why haven't we seen them yet?

As it turns out, there's a good reason why at least a few of these classic supervillains never received a proper MCU reboot prior to "No Way Home."