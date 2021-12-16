The Real Reason Tom Holland Wants To Take A Break From Acting

Tom Holland recently set off a bit of a Twitter firestorm when he made the pronouncement that if he's still playing Spider-Man after he's 30, he has "done something wrong" (via GQ). While Holland walked back the comments in a later interview with Extra (via Digital Spy), the entire incident certainly reminded everyone of the troublesome problem posed by any live-action adaptation of this particular character. Most of the time, Peter Parker is portrayed as relatively young. Indeed, previous incarnations of Spider-Man haven't lasted far into their thirties.

When Tobey Maguire was first cast in the role in July of 2000 (via Variety), he was already 25 years old (the same age Holland is now). Maguire's role as the lead web-slinger ended in 2007, when he was 32 (via IMDb). Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, picked up the mantle of Spider-Man at the age of 27 and last portrayed the character in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at around 30 years old (via IMDb). When Holland first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War" at only 20 years of age, he was already the youngest Spider-Man to take on the role (via IMDb). If Holland were to continue playing the character through to Maguire's age in "Spider-Man 3," that would mean a total of 12 years of him in the role.

In a recent interview, Holland made clear that although he absolutely adores the role, he has other interests outside of playing Spider-Man.