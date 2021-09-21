Wheel Of Time Has Already Recast This Major Role For Season 2
One of the most anticipated shows of the last few years is finally arriving this fall. "The Wheel of Time," an adaptation of Robert Jordan's expansive and beloved fantasy novels, is slated to make its debut on Amazon more than three years after it was announced the show had secured a series order (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Set in a world where magic exists but only certain women have access to it, "The Wheel of Time" stars Emmy-winning actress Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the all-female organization known as the Aes Sedai. In the eight-episode first season, Moiraine embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women. She believes one member of the group is the Dragon Reborn, the person destined to either save or destroy all of humanity.
Joining Pike in the series cast is Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mondragoran; Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor; Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere; Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara; Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara; and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. The first three episodes of Season 1 will debut on November 19, with the rest releasing weekly on Amazon through December 24.
While we've yet to see a single second of "The Wheel of Time" beyond the teaser trailer, the cast is already hard at work filming Season 2, which Amazon ordered in May 2021. But it appears that not everything will look the same in the show's second season. Turns out, a major role has already been recast.
The role of Mat Cauthon has been recast for The Wheel of Time Season 2
Filming on Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time" began in July. In mid-September, Deadline revealed that Dónal Finn, whose credits include Netflix's fantasy series "The Witcher" (via IMDb), has replaced actor Barney Harris in the role of Matrim "Mat" Cauthon in Season 2. The character could potentially be the Dragon Reborn, meaning he's central to the ongoing story.
According to Deadline, the reason for the role being recast is unclear. But, before anyone starts to worry, recasting isn't unheard of in Hollywood. For example, several characters in "Game of Thrones" were recast over the years, including the most famous instance when Michiel Huisman took over the Daario Naharis role from actor Ed Skrein beginning in Season 4. Meanwhile, two names associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle — took over the roles of Bruce Banner/Hulk and Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes from Ed Norton and Terrence Howard, respectively.
We may never know why this "Wheel of Time" role was recast. But, until we do know more, the best course of action is to relax and wait for Season 1 to hit Amazon on November 19.