Wheel Of Time Has Already Recast This Major Role For Season 2

One of the most anticipated shows of the last few years is finally arriving this fall. "The Wheel of Time," an adaptation of Robert Jordan's expansive and beloved fantasy novels, is slated to make its debut on Amazon more than three years after it was announced the show had secured a series order (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Set in a world where magic exists but only certain women have access to it, "The Wheel of Time" stars Emmy-winning actress Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the all-female organization known as the Aes Sedai. In the eight-episode first season, Moiraine embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women. She believes one member of the group is the Dragon Reborn, the person destined to either save or destroy all of humanity.

Joining Pike in the series cast is Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mondragoran; Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor; Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere; Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara; Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara; and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. The first three episodes of Season 1 will debut on November 19, with the rest releasing weekly on Amazon through December 24.

While we've yet to see a single second of "The Wheel of Time" beyond the teaser trailer, the cast is already hard at work filming Season 2, which Amazon ordered in May 2021. But it appears that not everything will look the same in the show's second season. Turns out, a major role has already been recast.