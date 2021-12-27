The Unusual Way Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Got Her Claws

Though it may be tough to see in the film's most recent trailer, one can make out that Selina Kyle's cat claws aren't attached to the traditional gloves typically worn by the character. Those wickedly sharp finger-knives are actually wickedly sharp fingernails, a last-minute cosmetic change inspired by Kravitz's own life.

"We developed the costume together as a team, and actually, the nails weren't originally planned," Kravitz said in an interview with Buzzfeed. "We shot two months before quarantine and everything shut down, so in that time, I started to grow my nails out because we couldn't get manicures and then I had this idea to take it further...so I called Matt [Reeves] and was like, 'I have this idea, we should do crazy, b***hy, wonderful scary nails that looked like claws.' No nail polish on them, so they looked more like claws, and we were able to incorporate it last minute."

Of the changes made to Catwoman's design in "The Batman," this is surely one of the more interesting ways of characterizing her. Early comic book versions of Selina also used her fingernails to scratch foes (via Batman #3) — which might make Kravitz's claws seem less unique, but we think she still deserves points for thinking of it independently.