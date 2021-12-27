The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Reveals The Ongoing Struggle She Has On The Show
With the recent release of the highly anticipated second season of "The Witcher," fans finally got to find out what happened following the Battle of Sodden Hill. The Netflix series has already been renewed for a third season, and fans are eager to see what's to come from the fantasy drama.
One of the show's most interesting characters, from the very beginning, has been Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), a disfigured sorceress with a traumatic childhood who undergoes a jaw-dropping transformation as she learns to wield her magical abilities. Season 1 chronicles her tumultuous journey toward meeting her on-again, off-again lover Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the Crown Princess of Cintra, Ciri (Freya Allen), and Season 2 brought her character to new levels. With so many intense scenes in the action-packed series, it's perhaps not surprising to hear that some cast members struggle with certain aspects of shooting. For Chalotra, one major part of the series has been an ongoing difficulty for her, even two seasons in, and it is probably not what you'd expect.
So, what part of "The Witcher" is a struggle for Anya Chalotra?
Anya Chalotra is still learning the ropes of horseback riding
In an interview with Alexandra Heilbron for the YouTube series "Hey Alexandra!," Yennefer actress Anya Chalotra opened up about how she didn't expect "The Witcher" to be such a hit, talked about the downside of wearing the stunning colored contact lenses, and revealed her biggest on-set struggle: horseback riding.
Chalotra told Heilbron that she had no previous experience with this and "struggled, to be honest" given how often her character travels by horse. She said that she had to take horseback riding lessons for both seasons of "The Witcher," but even at this point, she still does not feel totally confident in her abilities yet. "I struggle riding a horse, or controlling a horse, rather," she admitted.
However, she has no hard feelings for horses themselves. In the same interview, she praised how intelligent horses are and added that she hopes to improve and wants to "learn more about them as creatures and kind of understand them so it's not as cerebral" (via YouTube). As Heilbron pointed out, however, Chalotra's horseback riding skills seem natural enough in the fantasy series. So while she may not be as tight with her horse as Geralt and Roach are, it does seem like she's getting there.