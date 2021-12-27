Is There A New Episode Of NCIS Tonight? (December 27, 2021)
It's been quite a while since we last saw a new episode of "NCIS." On December 6, the series aired Season 19, Episode 9, titled "Collective Memory." The case at the center of the episode was unlike anything "NCIS" has ever tackled before, requiring the team to communicate with a hologram of their murder victim. Being able to communicate with the actual victim of the murder made for a decidedly eerie episode, however, the posthumous avatar of the deceased individual proved quite helpful and the team got its murderer just like it normally does.
For the last two weeks, CBS has aired repeat episodes of the long-running series. On December 13, CBS rebroadcast "NCIS" Season 18, Episode 15 and the network then followed this up with another rerun of Season 19, Episode 1, a single week later. Respectively, "Blown Away" and "Blood in the Water" featured the first guest appearance and first series regular appearance of NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
So, with Monday here once again, can fans of "NCIS" expect to see another repeat or a new episode tonight?
There is not a new episode of NCIS on December 27
Unfortunately, "NCIS" is still in the middle of its holiday hiatus and is not set to return until January 3. Instead, CBS will air a repeat of Season 18, Episode 2 ("Everything Starts Somewhere"), in which the series portrays the very first meeting between NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and NCIS Historian (former Chief Medical Examiner) Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum).
For flashback sequences involving a much younger Gibbs, "NCIS" employs the talents of Mark Harmon's real-life son, Sean, who has previously played the character in various flashback-heavy episodes of Seasons 6, 7, and 9 (via IMDb). Additionally, Adam Campbell portrays a younger version of Donald Mallard. Campbell has previously appeared in Seasons 12, 13, and 14 (via IMDb). While both actors have previously played these roles, "Everything Stars Somewhere" is the first episode in the series to star both actors. The episode would seem to have introduced a few continuity errors in regards to Ducky's knowledge of Gibbs's first wife, Shannon, but also appears to have been well received by most "NCIS" audiences (via IMDb).
"NCIS" airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m.