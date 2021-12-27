Is There A New Episode Of NCIS Tonight? (December 27, 2021)

It's been quite a while since we last saw a new episode of "NCIS." On December 6, the series aired Season 19, Episode 9, titled "Collective Memory." The case at the center of the episode was unlike anything "NCIS" has ever tackled before, requiring the team to communicate with a hologram of their murder victim. Being able to communicate with the actual victim of the murder made for a decidedly eerie episode, however, the posthumous avatar of the deceased individual proved quite helpful and the team got its murderer just like it normally does.

For the last two weeks, CBS has aired repeat episodes of the long-running series. On December 13, CBS rebroadcast "NCIS" Season 18, Episode 15 and the network then followed this up with another rerun of Season 19, Episode 1, a single week later. Respectively, "Blown Away" and "Blood in the Water" featured the first guest appearance and first series regular appearance of NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

So, with Monday here once again, can fans of "NCIS" expect to see another repeat or a new episode tonight?