Simu Liu Wants Shang-Chi To Team Up With This Surprising Character

When Marvel plucked Simu Liu from the sitcom circuit and dropped him into "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — their first blockbuster film to expand upon the MCU's future following "Avengers: Endgame – it was the culmination of a goal he set back in 2014. At the time, he tweeted about his wish to see an Asian American hero put to screen, and in 2019, he got a call from Kevin Feige informing him it had come true, and that he was that hero.

That kind of luck would encourage most people to keep wishing for things, and Liu has done just that. Earlier this year, he spoke about wanting Shang-Chi to team up with Spider-Man (which seems likely enough, presuming that Tom Holland sticks around in the role).

Now, he's putting one more wish on his vision board, revealing the surprising character he most hopes Shang-Chi can team up with. It's a character we haven't seen in the MCU since 2019, but Liu thinks they'd be perfect together, and it's easy to see why.