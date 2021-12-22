The Doctor Who Star You Missed In The Matrix Resurrections

If you're thinking the character of Astra in the new sequel "The Matrix: Resurrections" looks like somebody you've seen before, it could be because from from 2007 until 2010, Freema Agyeman played Martha Jones, the second companion, in the rebooted "Doctor Who" series, traveling with the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant).

Despite having had roles in shows like "New Amsterdam," "Law and Order: UK," and the Netflix series, "Sense8," it is definitely the role of Martha Jones that audiences most strongly associate with Freema Agyeman. It's been 11 years since she portrayed Martha on "Doctor Who," but her now-iconic performance as the lovelorn Martha has often seen her named as one of the all-time great "Doctor Who" companions, with even Space.com giving her the top rank. The Doctor's previous companion had been Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), who the Doctor was portrayed as sharing an unspoken love with. When Rose sacrifices herself to save the world and is lost to another universe, the Doctor is heartbroken — and shortly after, he meets Martha. After asking her to come along on a few trips, she becomes a permanent companion. Despite developing a close friendship, Martha harbors an infatuation for the Doctor, and eventually stops traveling with him when she realizes he'll never feel the same for her.

And now, fans of the actress are delighted that she has popped up in "The Matrix: Resurrections."