The Real Reason Freya Allan Won't Play Ciri On The Witcher For Her 'Entire Life'

The young star has been exuberant about her role in Season 2 of "The Witcher." In an interview with The Wrap, Freya Allan has expressed her enjoyment in getting to do the physical scenes, which included extensive training with the show's stunt unit. However, don't think you'll be seeing her wrangling monsters in the fantasy realm forever. While she loves playing Ciri, she has other ideas in mind as well.

"I want to see my character through to the end, but I'm not overly keen to spend my entire life on 'The Witcher,' only because what excites me is getting to play other characters, and I think if I didn't actually get to do that in between playing Ciri I think I'd probably go a bit crazy," Allan stated to Metro.

Like many actors, Allan relishes the opportunity to spread her wings. With her popularity as Ciri, Allan shouldn't have any trouble with getting other roles. In fact, Allan already parlayed her Netflix success into a role in the streamer's action-packed "Gunpowder Milkshake," and has snagged the lead role in director Alberto Corredor's "Baghead," in which her character must "contend with [an] evil entity which has deep connections to her family's past," according to Deadline.