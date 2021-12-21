Did Jeff Goldblum Just Confirm His Thor: Love And Thunder Return?
The end of "Avengers: Endgame" saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seemingly join the Guardians of the Galaxy on their quest to find Gamora (Zoe Saldana), but now with "Thor: Love and Thunder" wrapped and set to be released July 8, 2022, it would appear that the Thor might be relatively on his own again for what will be the character's fourth solo film.
With his execution of the third solo Thor film, director Taika Waititi struck a radically different tone in "Thor: Ragnarok," which set itself distinctly apart from the previous installments. After the mixed reception of "Thor: The Dark World," currently standing as the second worst MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes, Waititi was able to take the characters and story in a direction that fans seemed to respond to, as "Thor: Ragnarok" sits at the fifth best rated MCU film ever — with an audience score of 87% and critic score of 93%.
"Thor: Ragnarok" also introduced new and interesting characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Goldblum's take on the character from Marvel Comics stood out to some critics as his other characters have before, with Inverse even calling his casting "alarmingly perfect." Now, many fans are wondering if Goldblum's character could return in any future MCU movies or even "Thor: Love and Thunder," and a recent interview with Goldblum may have given us an idea if that will actually happen or not.
Goldblum says he has 'a secret' regarding Taika Watiti
In a recent conversation with GQ discussing "his most iconic characters," Goldblum expressed what he called his "current and living affection" for Taika Waititi. He was discussing his role as Grandmaster, the MCU, and how Marvel desires to make "highly popular" but also high quality movies when he appeared to start struggling to contain some highly classified MCU information.
"I have a secret, another secret that I'm holding that I cannot disclose," he said, adding, "I love that character and I can't say any more. Look, I'm already expectorating over the ideas, I can't say any more than that."
Unfortunately, we are only left to speculate as to if or how Goldblum's Grandmaster could show up again in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Grandmaster, of course, plays a much more in important role in the comics than what was shown in "Thor: Ragnarok." Also known as En Dwi Gast, he is immortal, and a member of the Elders of the Universe, so it's likely that his character would be not only hard to kill, but also highly involved in much of the happenings in the MCU.
Only time will tell if Goldblum will reappear as we wait for the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July of 2022, although he may have nearly confirmed his return in this interview alone.