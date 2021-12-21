Did Jeff Goldblum Just Confirm His Thor: Love And Thunder Return?

The end of "Avengers: Endgame" saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seemingly join the Guardians of the Galaxy on their quest to find Gamora (Zoe Saldana), but now with "Thor: Love and Thunder" wrapped and set to be released July 8, 2022, it would appear that the Thor might be relatively on his own again for what will be the character's fourth solo film.

With his execution of the third solo Thor film, director Taika Waititi struck a radically different tone in "Thor: Ragnarok," which set itself distinctly apart from the previous installments. After the mixed reception of "Thor: The Dark World," currently standing as the second worst MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes, Waititi was able to take the characters and story in a direction that fans seemed to respond to, as "Thor: Ragnarok" sits at the fifth best rated MCU film ever — with an audience score of 87% and critic score of 93%.

"Thor: Ragnarok" also introduced new and interesting characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Goldblum's take on the character from Marvel Comics stood out to some critics as his other characters have before, with Inverse even calling his casting "alarmingly perfect." Now, many fans are wondering if Goldblum's character could return in any future MCU movies or even "Thor: Love and Thunder," and a recent interview with Goldblum may have given us an idea if that will actually happen or not.